Global progress of HMPV virus under watch by Ministry of Health & Wellness

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —The Ministry of Health & Wellness has released a statement confirming that it is aware of a flu-like virus that presents as a “mild upper respiratory tract infection” in those who are affected.

Global reports have increased in the last several days as the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has rapidly spread in countries in the Eastern Hemisphere, such as China.
“As with all respiratory viruses, the reduction in the transmission and spread can be minimized through the continued practice of good respiratory/cough hygiene, inclusive of consistent proper hand washing and hand sanitization, maintaining personal space distances and staying away from others if unwell and using a face mask during this cold and flu season,” the release notes.
