Global leaders agree to monetary assistance for natural disaster relief at COP28

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis revealed Wednesday afternoon that global leaders attending the COP28 summit in Dubai have agreed to facilitate a fund that will assist small island developing states in the aftermath of devastating natural disasters.

The Prime Minister has been agitating for more industrialized nations to be held accountable for their carbon emissions and overall impact on climate change, which inevitably affects small island nations like The Bahamas.

Davis says the agreement reached in Dubai is the first step in a long journey to ensure that industrialized nations are held accountable for their actions while ensuring that countries like The Bahamas have the financial help they need to rebound from catastrophic natural disasters.