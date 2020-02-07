Global GoFundMe raises $75K for Fyre Festival victims

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Nearly three years since the infamous Fyre Festival, the Exuma Foundation and a local committee will distribute funds among Bahamian workers impacted by the failed event.

Thousands of anonymous donors on the GoFundMe platform raised a total of $75,300 for the affected Bahamians.

While much of the focus was on the festival founder, Billy McFarland, and the festival goers, many Bahamian tradesmen and workers were never compensated for their time, labor and resources.

“This event had a lasting negative impact on the community,” said Danny Strachan, managing director of the Exuma Foundation.

“No doubt these payments will not erase what happened or compensate everyone impacted. Nevertheless, I want to express our gratitude to the thousands of donors from around the world that contributed to this campaign. The Exuma Foundation appreciates their generosity and compassion.”

In the aftermath of the festival, a company contracted by Fyre Festival to help put on the event provided a list of unpaid local workers.

The Exuma Foundation, together with a local committee, then formed a GoFundMe page to assist.

“Based on the funds we were able to raise, our plan is for each person on the list to receive up to 50% back to cover their losses, so everyone might feel the generosity of these donors,” said Strachan.

“All of those on the list will be contacted and asked to come to a designated venue to receive their compensation. While we know it will not wipe clean the hardship created by the festival, we hope this gesture will go a long way to assisting those impacted.”

A list of those receiving compensation will be posted at the Exuma Courthouse.

All recipients must be physically present with a government-issued ID to collect the funds.

In April 2017, Fyre Festival ticket holders arrived to discover that the organizers were not properly prepared to host the grand event.

The festival experienced major problems related to its food, accommodations and entertainment. Most famously, instead of luxury villas, guests were greeted by FEMA tents.

The festival’s founder, Billy McFarland, was sentenced to six years in prison on fraud charges.