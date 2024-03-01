Gladstone Road residents discover “developing shanty town” in bushes behind their home

LocalMarch 1, 2024March 1, 2024 at 11:40 am Theo Sealy
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Gladstone Road residents reportedly discovered what they described to Eyewitness News as a “developing shanty town,” in bushes behind their home.

Our staff photographer Jahiem Rahming captured these images as our Linton Ritchie Jr secured an exclusive interview with the outraged residents yesterday.

Residents, who were surprised by the unexpected find, told EWN that the discovery was made after the removal of large trees in the area.

Some of the residents claimed that they smelled burning in the area for quite some time now; however, they were baffled as to where the smell had been emanating from.

Once the large trees in the bushy area behind the homes was cleared, residents said they stumbled upon unregulated homes where undocumented individuals allegedly resided.

Residents told EWN that they are eagerly awaiting the intervention of officials from the Ministry of Works and the Department of Immigration.

 

