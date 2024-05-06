Gibson’s cousin claims she was “gifted” thousands by Gibson after signing on to landscaping company

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Rashae Gibson, cousin to Long Island Member of Parliament Adrian Gibson, took the witness stand this morning in the ongoing bribery trial against Adrian Gibson.

Rashae Gibson previously faced conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretenses, fraud by false pretenses, and money laundering charges but was granted full immunity from prosecution in exchange for her testimony.

Rashae testified in court that Gibson had ‘gifted’ her ten thousand dollars after she agreed to be a signatory to his landscaping company. She testified that she didn’t know what the money was for. She also testified that she did not receive money from landscaping contracts granted by the water and sewerage corporation.

She also handed over text messages between her and Adrian Gibson, in some messages Gibson called his ex fiancé Alexandria Mackey derogatory names.