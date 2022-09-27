Gibson trial to proceed before Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The corruption trial of Long Island MP Adrian Gibson and his five co-accused will proceed before Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson despite attempts by Gibson’s lawyer to have the matter transferred to another court.

The group pleaded not guilty to a combined total of 98 charges before Senior Justice Bernard Turner on Friday.

The charges included conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, fraud, receiving, and money laundering stemming from the award of contracts by the Water and Sewerage Corporation to companies linked to Gibson while he served as its executive chairman.

The case was transferred to Grant-Thompson following a hearing in chambers with Justice Turner this morning to discuss an objection by Murrio Ducille, KC, who represents Gibson and two other co-accused.

Ducille said on Friday that he would prefer a different judge hear the case.

Gibson was arraigned before Senior Justice Bernard Turner alongside his cousin, Rashae Gibson, former campaign manager Joann Knowles, Jerome Missick, former Water and Sewerage Corporation General Manager Elwood Donaldson Jr, and Peaches Farquharson.

Ducille represents Adrian Gibson, Knowles, and Missick. Rashae Gibson is represented by Brian Dorsett.

Donaldson Jr is represented by Don Saunders and Ian Cargill, while Peaches Farquharson is represented by Raphael Moxey.