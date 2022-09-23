Gibson retains top K.C. for corruption trial

Ducille rejects trial judge

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Embattled Long Island MP Adrian Gibson has retained top criminal lawyer Murrio Ducille K.C. to defend him in his Water and Sewerage corruption trial in the Supreme Court.

Gibson was arraigned before Senior Justice Bernard Turner alongside his cousin, Rashae Gibson, former campaign manager Joann Knowles, Jerome Missick, former Water and Sewerage Corporation General Manager Elwood Donaldson Jr, and Peaches Farquharson.

The defendants all pled not guilty to their respective charges for a total of 98 counts of bribery, money laundering, and fraud-related charges in connection with the award of contracts at the Water and Sewerage Corporation when Gibson served as executive chairman during the previous Minnis-led administration.

Justice Turner initially set the trial date for next Tuesday before Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson; however, Ducille advised that he would “prefer” another court.

Ducille also asked the court to consider bail conditions.

Attorneys for all defendants will meet with Justice Turner for a hearing in chambers to discuss those matters further on Monday.

Ducille represents Adrian Gibson, Knowles, and Missick. Rashae Gibson is represented by Brian Dorsett.

Ducille and his clients along with the lead prosecutor Vernal Collie were asked whether they felt there would be a potential conflict due to Ducille’s representation of three co-accused defendants. Ducille said there would be no conflict, and Collie said he did not anticipate a conflict at this time.

Elwood Donaldson is represented by Don Saunders and Ian Cargill, while Peaches Farquharson is represented by Raphael Moxey.