Gibson: Increase NIB now or pay later

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Another former National Insurance Minister emphasized on Wednesday afternoon that the National Insurance increase should have been implemented long ago.

Shane Gibson made these remarks on the sidelines of Pats Senior Citizen Home’s feeding initiative, highlighting the significance of the program in aiding the elderly. He also claims that the increase must not continue to be a can kicked down the road.

Subsequent actuarial reviews have consistently highlighted the urgency of securing the NIB’s long-term viability.