Gibson donates money to businesswoman shutdown by police

NASSAU, BAHAMAS -Community Leader Khandi Gibson provided Chief Executive Officer of Munchies Delight, Brittney Johnson with a monetary donation on Friday afternoon after Johnson’s food stand was shut down by authorities just one day before the business’ permit was set to expire.

Yesterday, the businesswoman told her story in an Eyewitness Exclusive where police reportedly instructed her to cease operations on March 24, 2025, one day before her permit expired, even though there is a 30 day grace period after expiration.

During the shutdown operation, the single mother of three allegedly explained that her new permits were in the process of being renewed, but ultimately the decision was made that Johnson would not be granted renewal the day after she was shutdown.

Johnson said she just wants answers and a solution.

