GET A GRIP: Cable Bahamas CEO says private sector must acknowledge digitization fears and embrace new opportunities

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A top private sector executive said yesterday that there remains a tremendous opportunity for Bahamian businesses to embrace digitization, adding that the private sector must “come to grips” with its own fears and lack of investment in digital technology.

Franklyn Butler II, CEO of the Cable Bahamas Group of Companies, while addressing a Cable Bahamas Business Solutions forum yesterday, noted that the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as restrictions imposed highlighted just how unprepared many businesses were with regards to embracing digital technology.

“I still think there is a huge opportunity for [the] private sector, especially when you look gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies, etc,” said Butler.

“We need to do more to ensure a push towards click-to-collect and click-to-deliver services. The private sector [needs] to come to terms with its own fears and lack of investment in digitization.”

Butler noted that within his group of companies, employees have continued to work from home.

“What we have seen is productivity go through the roof,” said Butler. “I don’t think we will go back to [a] full in-office work environment. We will still have sort of a hybrid because we think that human interaction is important in order to build relationships and develop trust.”