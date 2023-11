NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The search continues for a 47-year-old female German tourist who went missing in waters off West End, Grand Bahama on Tuesday

Initial reports indicate that around 10:30 a.m, the woman participated in a diving excursion in the area of Tiger Beach where she encountered a shark attack. After briefly surfacing, she disappeared and has not resurfaced since. Only her diving equipment has been recovered as rescue efforts continue.