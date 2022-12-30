German film tradition focuses on islands of The Bahamas

Television series’ first episode filmed 41 years ago in The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas played a major role in a four-decade tradition that will be seen by millions in total over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“The Dream Ship”, known as Das Traumschiff Bahamas in Germany, featured The Bahamas in its first episode during its debut in 1981. Its 2022 episode brings the popular series of movies back to The Bahamas after more than 40 years.

Millions of Germans went online on Boxing Day to stream the program, a television movie tradition in the country. An episode is filmed in a selected country each year, then it is streamed online on Boxing Day and broadcast on German television on New Year’s Day. Later, the movie is shown around the world. The 2022 episode showcased the Islands of The Bahamas.

Polyphon Pictures filmed the most recent episode on three Bahamian islands—Nassau and Paradise Island, Harbour Island, and Andros—for three weeks in the summer of 2022. Major scenes were shot at the Ocean Club, Sandyport, Parliament Square and John Watling’s Distillery in Nassau/Paradise Island and at Valentine’s Resort and Pink Sands Beach on Harbour Island.

Clarence Rolle, Director of Global Communications and Film Commissioner in the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation said the film is like a long-form commercial for The Bahamas.

“The Dream Ship brought us exactly the type of results we want to see from films shot here,” Mr. Rolle said. “Polyphon expended a healthy portion of its production budget in the Bahamas, and they employed many Bahamian production people.

“In addition to that, though, the high-definition images of the movie will very likely build a desire for viewers to travel to The Bahamas to experience what they see in the movie. Those things include cycling the quaint streets of Harbour Island, relaxing at the Ocean Club and Valentine’s Resort and splashing around with the world-famous swimming pigs.”

The Dream Ship stars German pop star Florian Silbereisen. It will be broadcast on German channel ZDF on 1 January, 2023.