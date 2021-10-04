GENDER PARITY: Govt. appoints two women out of 12 Senate appointments

FNM names two women of four Senate appointments
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis has come under fire for his Senate picks with only two women being named out of the 12 spots.
In a leaked Cabinet letter, dated October 1, Davis advised the Governor-General of his remaining Senate appointments.
Joining Minister of Economics and Leader of Government Business in the Senate Michael Halkitis and Attorney General Ryan Pinder on the government side will be:
Senator L. Lashell Adderley
Senator Barry Griffin
Senator Tyrell O. Young
Senator James A. Turner-Rolle
Senator Kirkland A. Russell
Senator Ronald C. Duncombe
Senator Quinton Lightbourne
Senator Hon. Randy Rolle
Following consultation with Leader of the Opposition and Free National Movement Dr Hubert Minnis, Davis has advised the governor-general to appoint:
Senator Randy Rolle
Senator Darron Pickstock
Senator Dr. Erecia Hepburn
Eyewitness News further understands that Minnis has also completed his Senate slate which will include Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield, former Pinewood MP Reuben Rahming, former Seabreeze candidate Maxine Seymour and former Chief Operations Officer in the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit Viana Gardiner.
The appointments come on the heels of five women have being appointed to Cabinet positions for the first time in Bahamian history.
In an interview with Eyewitness News, Alicia Wallace, director of Equality Bahamas called the appointments lackluster and insisted that
Among those women appointed were Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin as minister of education, technology, and vocational training; Elizabeth MP Jobeth Coleby-Davis as Minister of Transport and Housing; Pineridge MP Ginger Moxey as Minister of Grand Bahama; Golden Gates MP Pia Glover-Rolle as Minister of State for Public Service; and Marathon MP Lisa Rahming as Minister of State for Social Services and Urban Development.
A record number of seven women candidates won House of Assembly seats in the 2021 General Election with incumbent Hanna-Martin yielding nearly 75 percent of the votes in her constituency.
There were five women serving in the previous House of Assembly, while men made up the remaining 34 parliamentarians.
There was only one sitting woman minister in the Cabinet — initially, former Minister of Social Services and Urban Development and former Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Lanisha Rolle, and after her resignation, former Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction Parker-Edgecombe.
Hanna-Martin remains the longest-serving woman parliamentarian in the history of The Bahamas, serving a consecutive four terms as Englerston MP, since 2002. Her latest win will be her fifth term serving in the role.