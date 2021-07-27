GBPC launches new customer service survey to guide future improvement plans

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — The Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) yesterday announced the launch of its new customer service survey on its website at www.gb-power.com/speakup.

The survey, which is “anonymous, brief and user-friendly”, is designed to engage customers on a number of topics including quality of service, reliability and billing. The results, which will help direct GBPC’s customer service improvement plans, will be shared with customers in the weeks following the close of the survey.

In a statement, the company said the survey is being introduced as per its commitment to “continuous improvement in service to customers”, from safety to operational efficiencies to energy reliability.

GBPC Chief Operating Officer Nikita Mullings said: “The Grand Bahama Power team strives for continuous improvement every day. Customer service is at the very heart of any responsible business, including ours, so we want to hear directly from those we serve on how we’re doing — the good, bad and how we can be better.

“The questions will be direct, and we hope that customers will be honest and constructive in their responses. The feedback we receive, which we’ll share publicly, will guide Grand Bahama Power’s improvement strategy, so we hope to hear from a wide swath of customers.”

Domonique Pinder, who oversees customer service as GBPC’s vice president of administration, encouraged the public to participate.

“The survey asks pointed questions such as customers’ views on the knowledge and responsiveness of the GBPC team, frequency and duration of outages and accuracy with billing, among others,” Pinder said.

“If we are to improve and strengthen our service, we need to understand our customers’ perspectives. Their participation is key to our strategy going forward.”

An invitation will be sent to GBPC customers via email and the link to the survey is also available on the company’s Facebook page. It will be open to customers’ participation for until the end of August.