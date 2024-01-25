GBPA President says Grand Bahama Port Authority not for sale

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) President Ian Rolle asserted to media Thursday morning that the GBPA is not for sale.

His comments come after rumors circulated that the sale of the GBPA was imminent after Prime Minister Philip Davis criticized the entity for not doing enough to help stimulate Grand Bahama’s economy.

The rumors were also fueled by allegations that the Davis administration has been reportedly negotiating to acquire the GBPA.

Adding fuel to the fire, the Prime Minister yesterday stated that government is “willing to step up to the plate” and agree on a deal itself.

Davis revealed in November 2023 that government would approve any agreement for the sale of the Port Authority once it aligns with “benefits identified that could be had by Grand Bahamians and The Bahamas in particular.”