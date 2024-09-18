Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

GBPA Opens Public Consultation on Grand Bahama Power’s Proposed Rate Hike

0
SHARES
11
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) has started a 45-day public consultation on a proposed rate increase by the Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) for 2025-2027.

The GBPC is seeking a 6.32% base rate hike across all customer classes, along with reductions and stabilization of fuel charges over the next three years.

The proposal has been met by fierce opposition from both major political parties and residents on the island, sparking multiple protests.

Under the proposal, fuel costs are forecasted to decrease in 2025 and stabilize through 2027, while the Storm Recovery and Stabilization Charge, imposed after Hurricane Dorian, will end by the summer of 2026.

The GBPA encourages the public to review the proposal, available on its website, and submit feedback during the consultation period, which ends in November.

A final decision on the rate application will be made on December 2, 2024.

Polls

Three years after the 2021 general election, what grade would you give the Philip Davis administration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Three years after the 2021 general election, what grade would you give the Philip Davis administration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture