GBPA Opens Public Consultation on Grand Bahama Power’s Proposed Rate Hike

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) has started a 45-day public consultation on a proposed rate increase by the Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) for 2025-2027.

The GBPC is seeking a 6.32% base rate hike across all customer classes, along with reductions and stabilization of fuel charges over the next three years.

The proposal has been met by fierce opposition from both major political parties and residents on the island, sparking multiple protests.

Under the proposal, fuel costs are forecasted to decrease in 2025 and stabilize through 2027, while the Storm Recovery and Stabilization Charge, imposed after Hurricane Dorian, will end by the summer of 2026.

The GBPA encourages the public to review the proposal, available on its website, and submit feedback during the consultation period, which ends in November.

A final decision on the rate application will be made on December 2, 2024.