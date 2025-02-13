Watch ILTV Live
GBPA: “Let’s get the model right”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-  Rupert Hayward, Principal & Director Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) asserted Thursday morning that it, alongside the government, must develop a viable economic model where both entities can work cohesively to ensure the success of Grand Bahama Island.

Hayward’s comments come on the heels of a heated public row between the GBPA and the government; some critics suggested that the government has not upheld its end of the bargain to take care of Grand Bahama Island while others suggest that the GBPA is not doing enough to attract investors on island.

Hayward asserted that much work is being done to attract investors for the rebound of the island’s economy, but called for greater collaboration with the government to get Freeport “turned around.”

“It takes far longer than it should take to get Freeport turned around,” he said.

“Both parties need to come together with a viable economic model for the island to thrive, “Freeport can be and will be so much more when we get this model right.”

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news.

