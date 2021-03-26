GBPA leads three-way partnership to keep Grand Bahama clean

GRAND BAHAMA, BAHAMAS — A partnership between the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA), Reach Out Crash Crew (ROCC) and Sanitation Services Limited (SSL) is helping the island clean up and remain clean as the city continues to recover from the damaging effects of Hurricane Dorian.

Since Dorian’s passing in September 2019, the island of Grand Bahama has undergone massive debris removal, and cleanup is ongoing as residents continue to restore and recover their homes and businesses.

The GBPA’s City Management Department, in partnership with SSL, continues to lead the charge to ensure proper waste management while employing young men through ROCC, led by Dudley Seide, organizer.

“Our teams have been working diligently to rid residential and commercial areas of litter,” said Seide. “Most recently, we completed litter removal in Explorer’s Way, West Atlantic Drive, Poinciana Drive, Adventurer’s Way, Settler’s Way, the Mall Drive, East Sunrise Highway, Civic Industrial Area and East Coral Estates.”

Crews can be seen on a daily basis doing a variety of work that includes landscaping, assisting the elderly, moving furniture and other household appliances, debris removal, yard cleanup and more.

The Freeport area has seen the greatest impact of the work of the young men, but some work has also been carried out in Hunters, Williams Town and several highways outside of the city boundary.

Seide continued: “The opportunity to work with the GBPA and Sanitation Services means that these dedicated young men are occupied with work that inspires pride in their communities. I wish to thank both the GBPA and Sanitation Services for their assistance throughout the years. The partnership has been a blessing.”

ROCC provides an opportunity for young men to be employed while inspiring their interest in keeping the city clean. The organization also aims to develop young entrepreneurs.

Troy McIntosh, deputy director of Building & Development Services, said: “The GBPA is proud to sponsor Reach Out Crash Crew to enable opportunities for young men for gainful employment. We have integrated them in our workflow process and we distribute work orders for debris and litter removal weekly. Keeping our city clean is of utmost importance to us, and we are pleased to have the support of both Sanitation Services and Reach Out Crash Crew.”