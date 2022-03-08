GBPA launches Freeport Business Portal

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — The Grand Bahama Port Authority Limited (GBPA) yesterday announced the launch of its Freeport Business Portal, a digital platform designed to improve the ease of doing business in the city of Freeport by assisting new licensees through the GBPA business license application process.

Through the portal, both Bahamians and foreign investors can submit the necessary documents to apply for a business license, track the process, arrange for inspections, make payments and finalize their license application.

Consequently, customers now have access to this critical service 24/7.

GBPA President Ian Rolle said: “The Freeport Business Portal will completely change the way licensees establish businesses here in Freeport.

“It will remove the necessity of face-to-face interactions and pivot the application process into a new digital age.”

He added: “Despite all odds, Grand Bahamians have remained resilient and innovative as we persevered in the face of challenges brought by Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19.

“We at GBPA believe in our sole mission of bettering the lives of Bahamians in our communities, and by extension The Bahamas, through the unique features our island offers, and I can assure you that there is no better example than the Freeport Business Portal.”

Derek Newbold, GBPA chief investment officer, noted that beta testing for the platform launch began in December 2021 and since then, the platform has been improved for an overall better user experience.

He stated: “I am elated about the official launch of the Freeport Business Portal as users will not only be able to apply for and obtain a business license completely online, but also have access to important resources and tools to effectively guide them through the process of starting a business.

“Applicants will have access to detailed information on the licensing requirements for each business license category, the required documents needed to apply and information on the overall licensing process.”

Nicole Colebrooke, GBPA customer relations manager, stated that the portal will help dissipate the uncertainty many people face when starting a business and becoming entrepreneurs because the critical information they need is accessible to them at the touch of a button.

“We want to encourage our customers to use this digital platform to their advantage,” she said.

“With all the necessary documents in the portal and the quick 48-hour approval processing time, the Freeport Business Portal is the perfect tool to enable us to continue to provide the needed services to entrepreneurs on a fully virtual basis as safely and efficiently as possible.”