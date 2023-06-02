GBPA agrees with PM’s call for “decisive action”, but urges collaboration

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) said yesterday that it agrees with Prime Minister Philip Davis that “decisive action” is required to continue to achieve the promise of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement, as it outlined a number of issues that need to be addressed.

GBPA, in a statement yesterday that sought to respond to Davis’s comments, assured its licensees and the public that it remains steadfast in its commitment to the ongoing development and resurgence of Freeport, as its work to strengthen the economy and improve the lives of all Grand Bahamian residents.

“Grand Bahama is the only island to have suffered unprecedented destruction from multiple storms since 2004, including Jean, Francis, Wilma, Matthew, and Dorian,” the statement read.

“The decline of Freeport’s economy must be viewed in the context of these storms and recent Covid-19 pandemic. The green shoots of recovery are emerging and our plans for the city including more than $1.5 billion of new investment for the island are well underway.

“These initiatives include the new Carnival Cruise Port, the Royal Caribbean, IM and MSC cruise port, a $250 million world-class hotel, residential and luxury resort under the Weller and Six Senses brand, the Lucayas Solar Power 9.5 MW facility currently under construction, Xquisite Yachts Catamaran Center, and planned expansions at both the Western Atlantic University School of Medicine, EY (Ernst & Young), plus other projects such as the major $500 million GB Shipyard expansion,” the GBPA noted.

It further highlighted its multi-million dollar investments in roadworks and beautification, including demolishing derelict and unsafe building structures.

“Our standards of service for business licenses, and building permit issuance, can be compared to the practices of best-in-class countries worldwide,” the GBPA claimed.

“Our licensing processing time for foreign direct investment is within ten (10) business days subject to Government’s notation which does extend the timeline. Our responsibilities for environmental upkeep and addressing unsightly and hazardous city management and environmental concerns are of utmost importance to our team,” the GBPA noted.

On achieving the promise of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement, the GBPA suggested that the decisive action of which Davis spoke should include extending the real property tax exemption to all licensees, eliminating the growing uncertainty surrounding Freeport’s investment and business climate.

“Additionally, there is an urgent need to promulgate the new Freeport bylaws that have been awaiting adoption for years, also the repeal of Section 68 of the EPPA, which subjects licensees and prospective investors to duplication of costly exercises and Government delays,” GBPA said.

It also recommended that urgent action should be taken to implement recommendations tabled by GBP’s REEF Committee and the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce regarding the Ease of Doing business in Freeport.

“In our view, such decisive action requires collaboration and partnership with the Government, so we can work together toward the common goal of improving and strengthening Freeport for the benefit of all Grand Bahamians.”