GB woman ejected from vehicle and dies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Wednesday 08th May, 2024, claiming the life of a female driver.

The accident occurred shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Midshipman Road, involving a single vehicle occupied by two individuals.

Preliminary reports indicate that the female driver attempted to pass another vehicle when she reportedly lost control of her vehicle, causing the vehicle to overturn and subsequently, she was ejected.

EMS personnel visited the scene and examined the female driver but she showed no vital signs of life; however, the passenger received minor injuries.

Investigations continue into this matter

