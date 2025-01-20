GB: Woman allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed at knifepoint

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Grand Bahama are questioning two (2) men in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a woman on Sunday January 19, 2025.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 4:00 a.m., the victim was asleep at an inn on Kings Road when a male known to her woke her and sexually assaulted her before robbing her at knifepoint.

In response, officers executed a search warrant at a room in the inn, resulting in the arrest of two men, ages 26 and 24 who are currently assisting with the investigation, according to police.