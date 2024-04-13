GB Traffic Fatality Under Investigation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a traffic accident that has claimed the life of a 56-year-old man and hospitalized two (2) other adults.

The accident occurred in Eight Mile Rock on Saturday April 13, 2024 shortly after midnight.

According to reports, a blue Nissan Cube occupied by thee (3) men was traveling east on Bayshore Road when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided into a utility pole.

Both the driver and front seat passenger sustained injuries, while the rear seat passenger, aged 56, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and suffered serious injuries, police said.

All occupants were taken to the hospital by ambulance; however, the rear seat passenger succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter while receiving medical treatment, according to police,

The Traffic Division will continue investigations into this incident.