GB TRAFFIC FATALITY: Man dies after crashing into hospital entrance wall

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Police are investigating the latest traffic fatality after a man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the entrance wall of the Rand Memorial Hospital.

The crash took place shortly before 8pm yesterday, according to a police statement.

“Upon officers arrival, initial investigations revealed, that a Blue 2009 Ford Fusion vehicle driven by an adult male and accompanied by a front seat male passenger was traveling south on East Atlantic Drive when he lost control of the vehicle and collided into the entrance wall of the Rand Memorial Hospital,” the statement read.

“EMS attended the scene and transported the driver to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where he was seen and examined by Doctor and pronounced dead. The front seat passenger was not injured.”

The statement added: “Investigations are being continued.”