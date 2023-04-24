GB Shipyard workers allege union busting, unfair treatment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The union representing workers at the Grand Bahama Shipyard has raised concerns over a litany of alleged infractions by shipyard executives.

Cory Cartwright, president of the Grand Bahama Port Authority Workers Unions said in a statement that the union is calling on the board of the Grand Bahama Shipyard to remove senior executives for “union busting, unfair terminations, remuneration pay, contract renewal, and now the implementation of stringent COVID-19 policies which prevent unvaccinated members from career advancements.”

Cartwright said in his statement: “For the past six years members have been waiting patiently without a contract because members refuse the implementation of a Fortnight System, which is not legislated by law.”

According to Cartwright, union executives and members were promised a signed industrial agreement by March 31 and have now been left in doubt as to whether there was ever any intention to live up to that promise.

“Now the company is expecting the arrival of the Disney Magic, one of the largest Disney’s cruise ships which is estimated to bring tens of millions for the company’s purse. While the union has been accommodating, executives confirm that dialog with the company is nonexistent,” Cartwright claimed.

“The company continues to operate without the union’s involvement and seems unconcerned to reach a new agreement. Union executives are adamant that there needs to be a change due to the current administration’s non-commitment to manage during challenging times, respect union members, execute timely agreements without infringing the law, dialog with union executives, implement fair policies, rehire employees (members and nonmembers) who were terminated without cause and demonstrate their commitment for Bahamian labour and law,” said Cartwright.

Eyewitness News attempts to reach GB Shipyard executives for comment have been unsuccessful up to this point.