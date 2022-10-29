GB schools see dip in student retention

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The number of students enrolled in Grand Bahamian schools is dropping, according to Minister of Social Services and Member of Parliament for West End, Obediah Wilchcombe who said that he was briefed on the issue during a recent trip.

“One of the things I’m being told is that many children are not in school; I’m being told that in Grand Bahama, I was there Sunday to participate in the youth march, and I spoke to the principal of one of the schools, she told me that her numbers are down.”

Bahamas Educators Councilors and Allied Workers Union (BECAWU) President, Sandra Major verified the growing issue. She said the harsh economic reality many are faced with prompts them to search for work off-island.

“What they’re finding is that the numbers on the island have decreased, and we know we can attribute this to parents moving because the economic situation in Grand Bahama is not what it should be. So a lot of children have left.

“[…] A lot of people leave to go to Canada you know and Canada offers all of what they’re offering so people are now thinking that if you can’t find a job you’re moving to another island.

The reasons for the absence of so many students vary according to the minister, who explained that the problem has much more to it, than the recent series of unfortunate events in which the entire country has suffered and that there are economic circumstances on Grand Bahama that cannot be ignored which makes improvement a challenge.

“When we talk about Grand Bahama, we get stuck with talking about Dorian and the pandemic, but we forget Frances, Jeanne and Matthew, and we’re talking 2004 and they happened.

“And you can appreciate that all of this has been going on and we’ve not had a system that has been able to get us back, because every time you think you’re making some steps, here comes Dorian, so you’ve had issues and then the pandemic.” Wilchcombe said.

Major further explained that teachers have started open-door policies for parents to contact them to discuss any issues they may have. in a bid to counter the decline. They have also been in communication with parents to find out what student needs exist and how they can be met.

“[…] When schools opened, the numbers were down on all the schools. However, recently in speaking with them (teachers), what I found is that the numbers on their lists, the children who were supposed to be in school they are returning,”

The BECAWU President said they have discovered that although some parents have kept their children at home, unable to get supplies for school, it seems as if more have left the island altogether; and some of the older students who have missed out on a lot of schooling have decided to get a job instead of going back to graduate.

Major explained however that across the board, in both high school and primary school many parents have said the main reason for keeping their kids at home is because they have problems getting uniforms for their children.

“No school was denying the child the right to come to school if they did not have a uniform. Children from parents who needed assistance with getting their children in school, getting them dressed for school and everything else that they need.

“They (teachers and administrators) are reaching out to the parents, to send their children to school, because the children must be at school so, the effort is being made now.

“However, if the parents choose not to bring them, I don’t know what else to do, but the law says they have to come until they are 16, […] but the numbers have increased since September to now.”

“The opening of school never takes anyone by surprise and so it’s important that as parents we have to plan what happens for September, we have to be aware of the date.”

Enrollment numbers are still at an all-time low across the island, but Major clarified that it is more so, a reflection of how many people have left the island of Grand Bahama.

“We have children who have been transferred in, but children are being transferred out so our numbers are decreasing in the school population but the children that are on the school’s register, the majority are now showing up.

“I mean they are showing up late but they’re now coming the numbers are now greater than they are in September.”