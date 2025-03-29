GB residents give account of devastating blaze

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Parts of Grand Bahama were blanketed in a thick black haze on Saturday as pockets of fire continued to burn, particularly along Peele Street off Queen’s Highway.

Eyewitness News canvassed a nearby residential community late Saturday afternoon to converse with residents about the experience as the blaze raged within their community.

Fire officials have been battling the blaze since Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

This wildfire follows closely on the heels of another fire that erupted in East Grand Bahama just a few weeks ago.