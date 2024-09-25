GB police confiscate $160K worth of suspected marijuana, four arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) seized a large quantity of suspected marijuana worth an estimated $160,000.00 from a residence on Epson Road, Mayfield Park, on Tuesday September 24, 2024, which resulted in the arrest of four adults, three females and one male.

Preliminary reports confirmed that officers, while executing a search warrant at the home, discovered and confiscated a large quantity of suspected marijuana, including marijuana plants and

infused marijuana treats, as well as a large sum of cash believed to be the proceeds of crime.

Authorities revealed that four occupants of the home: a male aged 54 years and three females aged 81, 33, and 19 were taken into police custody.

Investigations are ongoing into this discovery.