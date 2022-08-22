GB NEEDS IT: Minister defends hosting of NACAC Championships hosting following accommodation issues

Moxey said organizers took on an 18-month process in 90 days

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey advised that all accommodation issues were swiftly resolved as she defended the hosting of the fourth edition of the North America, Central America, and Caribbean (NACAC) Track and Field Championships in Grand Bahama.

Eyewitness News understands the Jamaican team was relocated to the Ocean Reef resort shortly after their arrival on August 17 due to unfit conditions and the desire not to split up the 46-member team.

Assistant Manager of the Jamaican Team, Steve Orville McGregor, said the initial setback was tough but the matter was resolved and the team was satisfied with the new lodging.

Moxey addressed the issues concerning some of the athletes’ accommodations while taking in some of the action at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex on Friday morning.

“There has been an issue,” Minister Moxey said.

“The issue started with a transformer (at the hotel) that blew and it created some challenges. Immediately we kicked into action and began to go to plan B, which was to allow some of the athletes to go to another property. We arranged transportation.”

Moxey continued: “I commissioned a team that is a customer service team that is addressing every need or every single issue that presents itself. So, we are on top of it. We are doing that. I believe that the visitors are now in a good place. I have spoken to teams individually, hearing their concerns, allowing them to express what their concerns are and we are addressing them.

“This morning, during breakfast, I went around and spoke to just about every athlete that was there, to find out how they were doing and they are now happy. They are in a good place.”

According to a press release, Moxey said the government took on the hosting of the fourth edition of NACAC and was able to get things prepared in 90 days when it is actually an 18-month process.

Asked why Grand Bahama was considered to host the event if there were challenges during the preparation, Moxey pointed out that Grand Bahama was selected because Grand Bahama needs it.

“We’ve been through a tough time,” she continued.

“We’ve come through (hurricane) Dorian and that’s why there was an issue with Grand Lucaya. Their system has not been utilized fully in a long time. It hasn’t handled that kind of volume in a long time, that’s why the transformer blew. But the property is a beautiful property. It’s now working the way it is supposed to work. The guests that we’re speaking to now, they’re happy and they’re excited about being in Grand Bahama and being a part of these championships.

Meantime, the Bermuda National Athletic Association President, Freddie Evans yesterday said the NACAC Championships have been great.

Moxey noted that since Dorian and the pandemic, there are Grand Bahamians who have not had a job in three years amid the closure of hotel properties and businesses. She said there are families that are hungry and in need of help.

“So, whatever I can do to ensure that GB gets what it needs to get, I will do, so that Grand Bahama can be revitalized. Our government is one of compassion, where we look to bring to this island and to Abaco and other areas that were impacted by Dorian the much-needed help they deserve.

Moxey said the economic impact on the island is widespread.

“It is touching the hotels, the taxi drivers, the tour bus drivers, the restaurants. The island is booked out solid. We haven’t seen this kind of economic activity in Grand Bahama in a long time.”