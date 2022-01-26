GB Ministry to launch clean up initiative

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — A new initiative, Grand Bahama Clean, will be launched shortly by the Ministry for Grand Bahama.

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey said on Monday that the program will target the downtown areas that have derelict vehicles and dilapidated buildings.

Initially 100 young people will be employed to assist with the effort, she said.

Moxey spoke during a presentation of industrial-grade gloves from Hutcheson Port Holdings.

The donation on behalf of Hutcheson was made by Sherry Brookes, Corporate Affairs Director, who said the company is pleased to partner with the Ministry of Grand Bahama.