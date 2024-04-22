GB man hospitalized following early morning attack

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Grand Bahama are investigating an early morning stabbing incident, which unfolded at around 2:00 o’clock on Monday April 22, 2024 at a residence on Dogfish Street, that has resulted in an adult male being hospitalized.

According to initial reports, the victim, upon hearing a knock at his residence, presumed it to be a relative and opened the door.

However, he was confronted by an unknown male who attacked and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the home in a white American model vehicle, police said.

The victim sustained stab wounds to his head and upper body and was transported to the hospital, where he is currently listed in serious condition, according to authorities.

The Criminal Investigation Department will continue investigations into this matter.

