GB killing pushes homicide count to 119

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man was shot to death outside a business in Hunters, Grand Bahama last night putting the number of homicides recorded in the country on par with last year’s count.

Police said a lone gunman approached the victim shortly before midnight on Friday.

The gunman reportedly discharged his weapon in the man’s direction shooting him multiple times about his body.

“EMS personnel attended the scene and found no signs of life,” the police statement read.

“The victim was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he was examined and pronounced deceased. This matter is under active investigation.”