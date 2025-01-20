GB: Fire officials investigate suspected arson incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a structural fire that occurred on Sunday January 19, 2025.

Initial reports indicate that sometime around 2:15 p.m., Fire Services responded to a building engulfed in flames on Deadman’s Reef.

Upon arrival, they quickly extinguished the blaze but there were extensive damages to the building. No injuries were reported, and the fire is suspected to have been deliberately ignited, police said.

Officers are following significant leads into this matter as investigation continues, according to investigators.