GB Crash Landing, No Casualties Reported

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Authorities in Grand Bahama are investigating an air accident involving an American pilot who was reportedly forced to crash land his private aircraft in bushes near the West End Airport on Friday April 12, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that an American pilot, operating a white single-engine ‘Piper Arrow’ aircraft, along with two (2) adult passengers, were en route to Grand Bahama from Florida when the pilot encountered mechanical issues while attempting to land at the West End Airport sometime around 11:00 a.m.

The pilot successfully executed an emergency landing in a bushy area near the runway, with no

reported injuries during the incident, police said.

Investigations are ongoing into this incident.