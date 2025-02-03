GB Competitive Swim Clubs thank Carnival Corporation for crucial support

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Three competitive swim clubs in Grand Bahama are now set up for success, thanks to a generous donation of much-needed training equipment by Carnival Corporation. The support is helping young swimmers achieve their full potential and excel in their sport.

Members of Freeport Aquatics Club, Mako Aquatics, and Alpha Aquatics can now benefit from hundreds of pieces of new pieces of essential equipment such as goggles, swim caps, paddleboards, resistance cords, medicine balls, yoga mats and much more.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for this crucial and meaningful contribution, which will help propel the youth programs to new heights,” said Jasmine Gibson, a coach and representative of the Alpha Aquatics Club.

“It is a welcome gesture of generosity and support for youth development and excellence in swimming in The Bahamas,” added Megan Reid, head coach of the Freeport Aquatics Club.

Philcher Grant, Director of Public and Community Affairs at Carnival Corporation, emphasized the company’s dedication to empowering young Bahamians through sport.

“Swimming is a platform for youth development that embraces and empowers young Bahamians from all backgrounds,” she said. “It teaches so many important skills and lessons that aid and lend strength in later life.”

Swimming is one of the most popular and successful sports in The Bahamas, with national teams achieving significant milestones in international competitions. However, youth swimming programs sometimes face challenges due to insufficient support.

Grant said the company’s support aims to address some of these gaps, providing young athletes with the resources needed to thrive and excel both in and out of the pool.

“Carnival Corporation is committed to making meaningful contributions that benefit the youth of Grand Bahama and The Bahamas as a whole. We are proud supporters of the community and remain steadfast in our mission to give back in impactful ways,” she said.

The healthy rivalry between youth swim clubs in Grand Bahama is a key feeder for national swimming competitions. Notably, nine members of the Bahamas team, which triumphed at the 28th Annual Goodwill Swimming Championships in St. Lucia in August 2024, hailed from the island. Carnival Corporation also was the Platinum Sponsor of that victorious team, with support going towards travel and accommodation costs and providing team uniforms for swimmers and officials.

“Few sports are as demanding as year-round swimming,” said Karon Pinder-Johnson, representative of the Mako Aquatics Club. “It builds character, discipline, resilience, and teaches skills like setting and achieving goals, winning with grace, and learning from setbacks. Carnival Corporation’s support ensures that these life-changing lessons continue to be accessible to our youth.”