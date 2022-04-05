GB child abuse cases on track to outpace last year’s stats

GB social workers told children should be in violence-free environment

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA – Child abuse cases in Grand Bahama are on par or have already superseded last year’s annual figures recorded by the Department of Social Services.

The data was reportedly shared at a church service to mark “Child Protection Month” at Calvary Bible Church yesterday, and included in a press release by Bahamas Information Services.

In 2020, the number of cases reported were: 22 physical abuse, 11 sexual abuse, and 26 cases of neglect.

In 2021, there were 34 cases of physical abuse, 16 sexual abuse, and 39 cases of child neglect.

In the first four months of this year, the reported cases include one abandonment, 32 physical abuse, 14 sexual abuse and 41 cases of neglect.

“During the service, Dorothea Gomez, Acting Assistant Director, admonished that children should be in a violence-free environment,” the BIS statement read.

“This is a serious issue which needs to be addressed so that children can be raised in an environment that is free from violence, she said.”

Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, Obie Wilchcombe along with Deputy Director of Urban Renewal, Senator the Hon. Kirkland Russell, and other staff of the department attended the service.

The theme for the month is “No Excuse for Abuse, Stop the Violence”.

According to the statement, Gomez said it is the responsibility of the Department to ensure children are in a safe, stable, and nurturing environment that is free from violence of any kind.

At an event to mark the ministry’s month-long campaign on Friday, Wilchcombe underscored young people are facing tremendous challenges.

He said: “Young people are facing tremendous challenges in this country. In fact, many are losing their lives at a very young age… stories of children being abandoned is especially heartbreaking.”

At Friday’s event, Ann Marie Davis, representative of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, was named as Patron for Child Protection Month 2022.

Davis said: “It is an inherent need for us to protect our children from abuse, neglect and various forms of violence. We must note that child abuse is not only physical, though. It is also emotional and can leave people permanently scarred. Children are frequently abused in places where they should be protected such as in the home, churches and online.

“And in most cases, at the hand of those who are there to protect them. It is, therefore, important for communities to work together to prevent these atrocities against our children.”

Davis urged people to be on alert and report anything suspicious to the proper authorities.