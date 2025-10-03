Gas tank refuel ends in explosion and structural fire

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating a structural fire that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd, 2025, in the area of Western Road.

Police were alerted to the fire shortly after 2:00 p.m. and responded promptly to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers observed a single-story building with flames emanating from the roof.

According to the initial report, a local gas company was servicing the gas tank at a restaurant in the building when an explosion occurred. Two men, ages 32 and 30, sustained injuries and were transported to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services.

The fire was successfully extinguished; however, the northern side of the building’s roof was destroyed. Investigations are ongoing.