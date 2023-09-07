Gas prices expected to rise again by year end

VideosSeptember 7, 2023September 7, 2023 at 4:59 am Eyewitness News
video
play-sharp-fill

Tags

, , , , , ,

About Eyewitness News

2 comments

When the FNM were the Government & the PLP was the OPPOSITION and Gas went up they used to carry on like the FNM wasn’t doing anything to help Bahamians. Now the SHOES are on the other Foot and all The PLP Doing are TRAVELING and adding TAXES.

Reply

Mr. Bastian like to hear himself over and over speak of how accessible and accommodating the current administration is but yet he can’t close a margin increase for his members in almost two years. These prices are simply excessive and a roadblock to economic progress!

Reply

Leave a Reply

*