Gas leak at Town Centre Mall forces evacuation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-Over 80 workers at the Town Centre Mall General Post Office, and staffers from other businesses located within that building, were forced to evacuate Tuesday morning as a result of a gas leak. President of the Bahamas Public Services Union, Kimsley Ferguson, says he has requested that the workers be allowed to leave the premises to seek medical attention after being exposed to the harmful fumes. The incident was reportedly sparked by a forklift, with an attached gas tank, which had a leak.