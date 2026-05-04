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Gambling dispute leaves man shot in West Street incident

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 42-year-old man is in hospital after a gambling dispute turned violent in the area of Fleming and West Street on Sunday, May 3rd, 2026.
Shortly before 3:00 p.m., police received a call from an anonymous male reporting gunshots and a man being placed into the back of a vehicle. Officers responded and later attended the hospital, where they interviewed the victim.
The man told police he had been in a yard on West Street, off Fleming Street, gambling with several men known to him only by face when an argument erupted over money. During the dispute, one of the men allegedly produced a firearm and shot him.
Medical personnel confirmed the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and is in stable condition. Investigations continue.

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