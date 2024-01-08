Gamaliel Gray surrenders to police

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police say 31-year-old Gamaliel Gray, who is wanted in connection with the country’s second murder for 2024, has surrendered to police.

Authorities say he was accompanied by his attorney at the time of his surrender.

Inside sources have revealed to Eyewitness News that Gray surrendered himself at the Quakoo Street Police Station sometime around 1 pm Monday.

His attorney told EWN Monday afternoon that he thought it necessary for his client to be handed over to the police considering all of the charges that could be levied against him.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said Gray had been on the run since a fatal shooting incident in South Beach last week.

Fernander also suggested Monday afternoon that police believe that Gray had been given shelter in his alleged girlfriend’s home in Nassau Village, which authorities say led to a gunman, or multiple gunmen, firing shots at that home late Saturday night; Gray’s girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter was killed in this incident.

The teen girl’s death pushed the country’s murder count to 8 for 2024.