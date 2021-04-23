GAINING MOMENTUM: MSC Cruises could be third major cruise line this year to start homeporting in The Bahamas

D’Aguilar says risk is “relatively low” and opportunity could be tourism “bright spot”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — MSC Cruises is giving “serious consideration” to homeporting in The Bahamas, according to Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar, who noted that the company was completing its “due diligence” and would likely indicate soon whether it will proceed with such an arrangement.

D’Aguilar told Eyewitness News: “There is another cruise company that is seriously looking at using The Bahamas to homeport and that is MSC and they are sort of finishing their due diligence and will probably be in position to say whether it’s a go or no-go very shortly.

“We have Crystal Cruises and Royal Caribbean already and right now MSC is seriously considering doing it if they haven’t already made the decision.”

Crystal Cruises Luxury Bahamas Escapes will cruise July through October, with an itinerary that includes visits to Harbour Island, Great Exuma, San Salvador Island and Long Island.

Royal Caribbean received approval from the government to homeport Adventure of the Seas in Nassau through mid-September.

D’Aguilar said the homeporting arrangement has been deemed low-risk in light of the fact that all passengers and crew aboard the vessels will be required to be vaccinated.

“This is not a decision that the Ministry of Tourism made in a bubble and we feel that the risk is relatively low given the vaccination status of passengers and crew,” said D’Aguilar.

“Obviously that is a bright spot in the tourism rebound.”