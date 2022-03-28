FUTURE OF THE COMMONWEALTH: Prince William states support for sovereign nations to ‘decide their future’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — After a week-long tour of the Caribbean, Prince William sought to reaffirm the Crown’s support of Commonwealth countries and their decisions regarding the future of their relationship with Great Britain.

The Duke of Cambridge and his wife Kate Middleton visited three Caribbean countries — including Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas — as part of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, released the missive as the royal couple left The Bahamas on Saturday night.

The couple’s first overseas tour since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has been marred with controversy as the debate over the monarch’s position and power in independent countries intensifies.

The tour has inflamed anti-colonial sentiments in the region with calls for reparations and for former colonies to sever ties with the Commonwealth by seeking to become a republic — like Barbados did last year.

In the statement, the prince opined on the opportunity the visits have given to reflect and learn about “what is on the minds of Prime Ministers”, “the hopes and ambitions of school children”, and “the day-to-day challenges faced by families and communities.

“I know that this tour has brought into even sharper focus questions about the past and the future,” it read.

“In Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas, that future is for the people to decide upon. But we have thoroughly enjoyed spending time with communities in all three countries understanding more about the issues that matter most to them.”

He reiterated his and the duchess’ commitment to service.

“For us, that’s not telling people what to do. It is about serving and supporting them in whatever way they think best, by using the platform we are lucky to have,” the statement continued.

“It is why tours such as this reaffirm our desire to serve the people of the Commonwealth and to listen to communities around the world.

“Who the Commonwealth chooses to lead its family in the future isn’t what is on my mind.

“What matters to us is the potential the Commonwealth family has to create a better future for the people who form it, and our commitment to serve and support as best we can.”

In Belize, the royals were forced to cancel a stop at the Akte‘il Ha cacao farm in Indian Creek due to protests by residents over land rights. Then, in Jamaica, 100 prominent Jamaicans and organizations penned an open letter demanding a full apology and reparations for slavery and indigenous genocide ahead of the royal visit.

While in-country, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness informed Prince William and Catherine of the country’s plans to move to a republic.

The Duke of Cambridge reportedly expressed “profound sorrow” for the “atrocities” of slavery during an address to Jamaica’s prime minister and other officials, but stopped short at preferring an apology.

The Bahamas National Reparations Committee released a statement last week taking issue with the government’s sponsorship of the royal visit, and reaffirming calls for a full and formal apology from the British Royal Family as the first step in a pathway to reparations for crimes of genocide of indigenous peoples and slavery.

The group also reacted to Prince William’s speech on slavery and racism while in Jamaica, with Hall Campbell-Dean telling Eyewitness News it was “not enough”.

Two small demonstrations – one from the Rastafarian community and another from a women’s rights advocacy group – were staged on Friday morning as the pair visited the Sybil Strachan Primary School.

“Relationships evolve”

Prince William made similar sentiments as he addressed a room of Bahamian dignitaries and invited guests at the Governor General’s reception at Baha Mar Convention Centre.

While acknowledging the country’s upcoming 50 years of independence, Prince William said: “We support with pride and respect your decision about your future. Relationships evolve. Friendship endures.”

The declaration was met with applause for those gathered as he continued to convey good wishes from the Queen.

Prime Minister Philip Davis, who also addressed the room, highlighted the royal couple’s visit to the country and The Bahamas’ welcome of the delegation and thanked the Crown for its “gracious help”.

Meanwhile, Governor General CA Smith spoke of the strength of the country’s relationship with the Monarch.

The Bahamas was under British rule for almost 200 years before it was granted its independence on July 10, 1973.

Queen Elizabeth II remains the monarch and head of state for The Bahamas, though her powers are largely symbolic as she is not involved in day-to-day governing, a constitutional role of the elected Parliament and prime ministers.

While there has been no expressed position from the government on a move to cut ties with the monarch and become a republic, it would require constitutional change by way of a referendum.