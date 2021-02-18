Fusion to begin phased cinema reopening on Friday

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Fusion Superplex confirmed yesterday that it is taking a phased approach to reopening, with its Pure VIP cinema to reopen on Friday.

Nikolette Elden, chief marketing officer at Fusion Superplex, told Eyewitness News: “On Friday, we will open our Pure VIP cinema and next week Thursday the remaining cinemas will open.

“Our opening is a phased approach. Friday is Phase 1; Next week is Phase 2; and then there will be Phase 3. Staffing levels will depend on operational needs.”

Earlier this week, indoor cinemas were granted permission to open, according to the latest revision to the emergency powers order.

According to the letter of exemption, Fusion Superplex may use two of its VIP cinemas at full capacity with staggered showings and full sanitation after every showing. All other cinemas may only operate at 33 percent capacity, with staggered showings and full sanitization after each showing.

Fusion, the 100,000-square-foot facility, boasts the only IMAX theater in the region, a 4DX cinema, a XS3 cinema, Pure VIP theaters, a kids zone and an arcade.

The entertainment venue opened its Edge outdoor restaurant in December, yet up until this week the remainder of the facility had been forced to remain closed since last March, when COVID-19 emergency orders were implemented.