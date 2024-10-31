Funeral service held for Darold Miller

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Lively, provocative, and veteran journalist Darold Miller was celebrated during a homegoing service at Bahamas Faith Ministries in the Myles Munroe Diplomat Center.

Past and present politicians gathered to pay their respects to Miller, who passed away at age 69 in his home on October 6.

Among those giving tributes was Social Services, Information, and Broadcasting Minister Myles LaRoda, who is also Miller’s cousin.

The minister noted that while many knew Miller as a journalist, to him, he was a beloved cousin and the life of the party.

Miller was born on July 21, 1955, in Colonel Hill, Crooked Island. He is survived by his son, Darold Miller Jr., daughter-in-law, Aliceia Miller, and a host of family members and friends.