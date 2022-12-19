FTX provisional liquidators launch case website for stakeholder updates

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — FTX Bahamas’ joint provisional liquidators yesterday announced the launch a case website which will be used to keep stakeholders updated on the status of their work.

FTX Digital Markets was placed into provisional liquidation by the Supreme Court of The Commonwealth of the Bahamas November 10. The Supreme Court appointed Brian Simms KC, of Lennox Paton, Kevin Cambridge, of PwC Bahamas, and Peter Greaves, of PwC Hong Kong, as the Joint Provisional Liquidators.

In a statement yesterday the joint provisional liquidators noted that since heir appointment they have been reviewing the financial position of FTX Digital, investigating the causes of the collapse of FTX globally and its impact on FTX Digital.

“The JPLs are seeking to identify and secure assets, alongside investigating all paths available to FTX Digital with a view to realising the maximum possible value for all FTX Digital stakeholders. This work is ongoing,” the joint provisional liquidator said.

The JPLs have launched a case website, accessible at https://www.pwc.com/bs/fdm , which will be used to keep stakeholders updated on the status of their work. The website will also be used to communicate information to employees, customers and potential creditors of FTX Digital.

The JPLs are inviting any customers and creditors of FTX Digital to submit their contact details via a creditor portal which can be accessed at https:/digitalmarketsclaim.pwc.com.

The liquidators have filed an emergency motion in a US bankruptcy court seeking to gain access to FTX’s digital records which they claim was “abruptly” cut off on or about November 12, 2022, and the US debtors – FTX Trading and its 134 affiliates – have the ability to restore it.