FRUSTRATED AND EMPTY-HANDED: Seniors denied assistance as social services employees refuse to work

BPSU says protests will continue until issues resolved; social services officials mum

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Dozens of residents who waited outside the Department of Social Services on Robinson Road in the blazing sun for assistance yesterday eventually walked away empty-handed as employees of the department, who were demonstrating over a malfunctioning air condition unit, refused to serve them until the issue was resolved.

Some residents who waited for hours, determined to receive the much-needed assistance, voiced their frustration.

“We came here before 5am,” said one woman who did not wish to be named.

“Now, they gave us the indication that, listen, we are entitled to the grocery slip.

“This is the day that I normally come, on the 28th of every month, and that is what my contract says. Now I came this morning, sign up my name expecting to be called back in to get my grocery slip to leave to go to the food store.

“My concern is mostly the older people who are crippled; they are walking with a cane, they are sick and they don’t have no assistance because some of them came alone.”

Social services employees allegedly advised some waiting residents they were on work to rule and no one would be served.

Attempts to reach Minister of Social Services Frankie Campbell were unsuccessful up to press time.

Hartman Dockins, a senior citizen, said the situation was “plain wrong”.

Another man said social services personnel did not advise him that he would not be served.

He said it was not until police advised him to leave that he realized he would not get his benefit.

For him, it means another day without food in the cupboards.

“At home, I don’t have nothing to eat,” the senior citizen said.

“I have a landlord and I need to move. I need help and I have none.

“Hours waiting from early this morning until now.”

According to Rudolph Adderley, the Bahamian people are being made to suffer as a result of internal issues at the department.

“I believe it was planned,” he said.

“We happen to fall victim to the dispute they have with the minister.

“We shouldn’t be punished. You are waiting at the end of the month for $80.”

While Adderley said he is grateful for the little he receives, he added it was extremely disappointing to be turned away.

He called on the minister to intervene.

Roxey Carey, who said she was unemployed and living with friends and family, told Eyewitness News the situation was disheartening.

At one point, several frustrated senior citizens began shouting at social services personnel, insisting that while they were not working and simply seeking to buy food, employees were complaining about air condition.

Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) President Kimsley Ferguson said employees were expected to function in what he called a dilapidated building and a “fluctuating air condition system”.

He said attempts to resolve the matter with the permanent secretary received no response.

The union president advised that employees will continue to be “out here” until there is a satisfactory solution.

“Again, these people serve the Bahamian public,” Ferguson said.

“That’s important. And so, if they’re going to get the job done, we would hope that they are able to do it comfortably and not be uncomfortable while they are doing their jobs.

“And so, every now and again persons have to come out and refresh themselves and then go back in.

“The environment is not conducive to productivity.”