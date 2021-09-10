Frontier Airlines adds three additional routes to Nassau

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — US low fare carrier Frontier Airlines has announced plans to add three additional routes from the US to The Bahamas starting this fall.

International Sales Manager for Frontier Airlines Alfredo Gonzalez said yesterday that the airline will add the new routes beginning in November. The Denver-based ultra-low fare carrier started service to Nassau in June with service out of Miami.

“We started service from Miami to Nassau in June [but] we did not stop there,” said Gonzalez.

“On November 2, we will start service from Orlando to Nassau, Philadelphia to Nassau and, a few weeks later, we will start Newark to Nassau.

“We are super excited to connect the northeast United States to Nassau and of course continue our growth from Florida to Nassau.”

Gonzalez noted that Frontier boasts the youngest and most modern fleet in the United States, and is becoming a very large player in the market. It services more than 300 routes, with close to 90 percent of its business being leisure travel.

Frontier Airlines’ addition to the growing number of air carriers servicing The Bahamas is as a result of the ongoing drive by the Ministry of Tourism & Aviation and key industry partners to expand much-needed airlift to the destination as part of an overall strategy for tourism recovery.