Op-Ed: Krystal Ferguson’s inspiring journey at Sandals Royal Bahamian

Krystal Ferguson’s story is one of resilience, transformation, and the power of embracing opportunities—even in the face of adversity. Losing her mother at the age of 12, Ferguson and her younger brother were raised by their grandparents. Her late grandmother, who had always dreamed of becoming an accountant, would never see that dream realized. At the time, however, it was a distant aspiration for the young girl, who was just beginning to navigate the challenges of grief and life’s complexities.

After graduating from CC Sweeting High School, Ferguson took her first steps toward her goal at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI). But, due to personal challenges, she had to step away from her studies before completing them. “I didn’t finish my studies because I was in a really dark place in my life. It was a tough time, and I had to walk away,” Ferguson shared. Unsure of her next move, she spent some time at home reflecting on her future.

Life, however, had other plans for Ferguson. In 2016, an advertisement from Sandals Royal Bahamian for a mass hiring event sparked a renewed sense of hope. Ferguson, with no prior job experience, decided to take a leap of faith and applied for a position as a dining room server. “It was my first job. I had no formal training, but I was taking a chance on myself—and Sandals took a chance on me,” she recalled.

What followed was a journey of growth and empowerment. With the support of her managers, Ferguson received hands-on training, mentorship, and coaching. Her natural aptitude and dedication soon paid off, leading to a promotion to hostess just a few months later. “I was focused. I made up my mind to excel, and it didn’t take long before I was offered the role of culinary concierge, responsible for managing dinner reservations for guests,” Ferguson remembered.

For Ferguson, Sandals became more than just a job—it was a catalyst for both personal and professional development. Through hard work and determination, she impressed her managers and continued to climb the ranks.

In 2019, her journey came full circle when a position in the accounting department opened up. Though it wasn’t the role of an accountant she had once dreamed of, but that of a receiving clerk, Ferguson saw it as a sign. “It felt like my grandmother’s prayer had been answered,” she said, reflecting on how her childhood dream aligned with this new opportunity. True to form, Ferguson thrived in the new role, quickly adapting to the responsibilities.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Sandals Royal Bahamian to temporarily close its doors. When the resort reopened, Ferguson resumed her position as receiving clerk, and approximately 18 months later, she was promoted to payroll clerk—a role that would further enhance her skill set.

Today, Ferguson proudly stands as the newest member of Sandals Royal Bahamian’s leadership team, having recently been promoted to the position of cost controller—a vital role within the resort’s operations.

“Ever so often, I marvel at the thought of how my grandmother spoke something into my life that once seemed impossible—especially because, on paper, I may not have been the ideal candidate,” Ferguson said. But her leaders disagree. To them, Ferguson is exactly the right person for the job.

“Krystal has always demonstrated an exceptional level of drive and determination. She is focused, dedicated, and eager to learn. I’ve always seen great potential in her, and I am confident she will continue to grow and achieve great things at Sandals,” said Bernadine Rolle, Finance Manager.

Ferguson reflects on the women who shaped her journey, acknowledging their influence in her life.

“Sometimes I wish my grandmother and mother were here to see this. I am humbled and grateful for the remarkable opportunity Sandals has given me. I will continue to work hard and give my best to every task,” she said.

Ferguson’s journey is not just a testament to personal growth—it is a powerful reminder that we can defy the odds and transform our lives with determination, resilience, and willingness to seize every opportunity.