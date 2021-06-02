FROM LATIN AMERICA WITH LOVE: Copa Airlines to resume Bahamas service this weekend

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Copa Airlines has announced that as of June 5, it will restart flights from Panama, connecting with the main cities of Latin America, to Nassau, Bahamas.

Flights will initially operate Saturdays and Mondays and, as of June 17, will operate Sundays and Thursdays.

The Panamanian airline is returning to The Bahamas after having suspended its flights just over a year ago as a result of the COVID pandemic.

It follows British Airways earlier this week also resuming direct flights from the UK to Nassau, with flights set to resume on a once-weekly schedule.

Christophe Didier, Copa Airlines vice president of Global Sales, said: “At Copa Airlines, we are pleased to announce that on June 5, we will resume our regular operation to Nassau with two flights per week so that tourists can enjoy wonderful days of rest and experience unforgettable holidays in The Bahamas, since this destination offers a lot of experiences and each island has its own appeal, with beautiful landscapes, gastronomy and sandy beaches immensely white.”

He noted that as of May 1, passengers with a full vaccination certificate — including the second dose, if applicable — for COVID-19 of AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria), Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech are exempt from the negative RT-PCR test requirement, as long as they have been vaccinated at least 14 days prior to entry into The Bahamas.

Passengers who do not fit this profile, including people who have received vaccines other than those mentioned, will also be welcomed in The Bahamas by submitting a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test taken up to five days before their trip, in addition to applying online for their Health Visa and completing the daily health questionnaire.

Passengers staying in The Bahamas for more than four nights and five days must also have a rapid COVID-19 antigen test at an authorized medical center, which also includes many hotels on the islands.